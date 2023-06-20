EAST TAWAS – A circus will soon be making its way to town, but there will also be some additional amusement ahead of the main activity, with an appearance by Circus Goodwill Ambassador “Skeeter the Clown.”
Beginning at 9 a.m. this Friday, June 23, Skeeter will be hosting an outdoor assembly at Always a Holiday! Bed and Breakfast, located at 423 Newman St. in East Tawas.
Nina O’Loughlin says that the program will last approximately 30-40 minutes, and that if a large group arrives, the adjacent city parking lot can accommodate the overflow.
O’Loughlin is a member of the Tawas Area Rotary Club which, as recently reported, is sponsoring the upcoming Culpepper & Merriweather Circus. It will be held at Dewey Durant Park in East Tawas on Sunday, July 2.
As for the pre-show fun this Friday, “Skeeter will be providing an entertaining and informative free presentation about the circus,” O’Loughlin shared, which includes goodies for the children, as well.
She said that tickets for the circus will also be available for purchase during Skeeter’s visit.
“Afterwards, Skeeter and I will be heading to Tawas Village to talk to the residents there about the circus, as well,” O’Loughlin continued.
She also points out that the circus has an ADA-compliant seating area and wheelchair accommodations, and that guests with special needs should arrive about 30 minutes early.
O’Loughlin gave a reminder that on the morning of the circus, the community is invited to witness the tent raising at the park, at 9:30 a.m., which she notes will provide a great opportunity for a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the circus.
As reported, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus crew are scheduled to perform at both 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on July 2.
Organizers are encouraging event goers to get their tickets early as this will not only ensure one’s seat, in case tickets sell out, but the cost will also be a bit cheaper and buyers can avoid the lines at the box office. Further, a higher percentage of advance ticket sales are returned to the sponsor, meaning that more money will go back into the community.
An adult ticket is $13 if purchased in advance, or $16 at the box office. Children ages 2-12 and seniors age 65 and older will each pay $8 for advance tickets or, if buying them at the box office, it will be $9.
Tickets are being sold at East Tawas City Hall and the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce – each of which are located on Newman Street – and during the Tuesday Night Live events which are hosted in downtown East Tawas, also on Newman Street. They can be purchased on Saturdays at Gateway Park in Tawas City, as well, during the farmers market. Tickets are also available online, at https://cm-circus.square.site/.
Along with the tent raising/tour, the circus day schedule also includes a midway, which will open at 1 p.m. and feature such activities as pony rides, concessions, face painting and a giant slide.
As for the show itself, the circus will include aerialists, horses, daredevils, crowd favorite Leo the Clown and much more.
A full preview story with additional details will be shared in next week’s edition of this publication. Further information is also available by visiting cmcircus.com, checking out the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus Instagram and Facebook pages, calling 580-326-8833 or sending an e-mail to either cmcircus@gmail.com or tawascircus@gmail.com.