EAST TAWAS – A circus will soon be making its way to town, but there will also be some additional amusement ahead of the main activity, with an appearance by Circus Goodwill Ambassador “Skeeter the Clown.”

Beginning at 9 a.m. this Friday, June 23, Skeeter will be hosting an outdoor assembly at Always a Holiday! Bed and Breakfast, located at 423 Newman St. in East Tawas.

