STANDISH – Zydeco Ziggie & Trois Bleu will perform Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m., at the Northeast Art Center, 3233 Grove Street Rd. in Standish, a half-mile north of the Standish traffic light,.
The instrumental landscape for these musicians is accomplished by the remarkable and versatile Zig Zeitler who leads the band. Zig’s background is Cajun, Blues and World Music. He has toured extensively with his Zydeco Cajun Band for many years and has released 21 CDs.
Zig has a wonderful open style to his leads on Bouzouki, while peppering it with rhythms of other styles of music. His crisp leads on the harp, mandolin, fiddle, banjola, octave violin and an occasional harmonica that he throws in for the rebels of the audience. He currently resides in Saginaw where he owns and performs at the White Crow Music Conservatory.
Tickets will be sold at 1:30 p.m., when the doors open the day of performance, and are priced at $8/adult; $7/senior citizen; $4/student and $2/children under 12 years of age.
For additional information, pcontact the art center at 989-846-9331 or visit its website at nemiac.org.