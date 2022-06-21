OSCODA – Some people are naturally talented and pick up skills with minimal effort. In any profession, whether it’s being an electrician or a basketball player you can find naturals who just seem meant for the job.
For others, those skills don’t come so easy and they need extra coaching to become proficient.
Just like with professional skills, some people also are naturally skilled socially while others may need coaching when it comes to personal and interpersonal skills.
To help out with kids ages 8 to 12 who need work on their social skills, the first Social Skills Club took place June 17, on 2 p.m. at the Robert J. Parks Library on Oscoda.
The club focused on social cues, problem solving, reading body language and properly sharing emotions with others.
The best part is the session is free and meets regularly once a week every Friday, now through August.
Robin Savage, director of the library, will personally lead the class, as she has a master’s degree in behavior therapy and is a former registered behavior therapist.
“My whole heart is in this,” she said. “I think that one of my biggest goals when working with children is making sure they’re not left out. Sometime I witnessed this in my community and felt a need for it.”
Children who attend tend to be on autism spectrum or other comorbidity like ADHD or down syndrome.
This class is targeted for children with conditions that would create a little bit of a challenge for a child to learn social cues.
For many parents who have never personally struggled with learning social cues, Savage said it can be a hard experience attempting to place themselves in their child’s shoes.
“Kids don’t always come with a manual. This is helpful to the parents out there who don’t know how to teach these basics socials skills who didn’t have to be taught. If parents aren’t neurotypical, they never have had to be taught to not pick their nose in public or pass gas in public.”
Skills aren’t only preventative towards preventing faux pas. Savage said the workshop will also be about practicing empathy; yes, some people need to learn what empathy is and how to show it towards others. Empathy is a skill that needs development like any other.
For example, if someone falls on the playground, perhaps a child may laugh.
“But we’re going to teach a child we’re not going to laugh and go over and help them and see if they’re OK,” said Savage.
Other topics will cover appropriate eye contact, how to hold a conversation and other “unspoken rules” not always written down but are just taken for granted by most people in greater society.
To participate in the Social Skills Club, the library asks attendees to call ahead at 989-739-9581 just to let them know ahead of time how many people are coming.