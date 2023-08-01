EAST TAWAS – American Legion Audie Johnson post/unit No. 211 will host a burger night and a cornhole tournament in the Legion Hall, at 900 E. Lincoln St. in East Tawas.
The events will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 6-9 p.m. The cost for the burger meal is $10 and will include fries and non-alcoholic beverages.
The entry fee for the cornhole tournament, coordinated by BreakAway Baggers, is $15, formatted to guarantee six games with prizes for first, second and third places. A cash bar will also be available.
Funds raised by this and other events that will follow, provide support to the Legion for building upgrades and improvements.