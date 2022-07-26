EAST TAWAS – Auditions for Tawas Bay Players’ fall play Disaster: the Musical by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Tawas Bay Players’ Playhouse at 401 Newman, East Tawas.
The play opens on Oct. 14, running two weekends. Suzan Nemeth is the director, Jolene Grusecki is the producer and Tracee Behnke-Lentz is the musical/vocal director.
Participants will be asked to sing a short song, do a little improv, and learn a simple dance step. The website www.theatretrip.com has suggested audition songs under “The Best Audition Songs for Disaster by Character.”
Disaster: the Musical is a spoof of disaster movies and features iconic songs from the 70s, such as “Hot Stuff,” “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Muskrat Love.” It’s 1979 and opening night of a casino/discotheque on a cruise ship. On the ship are a faded disco star, a nightclub singer with her 11 year old twins, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter, an older couple with a secret, an untrustworthy business man and a nun with a gambling addiction. The ship experiences multiple disasters including, but not limited to earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos, and a plague of rats.
The Players are looking for adults, ages 18 to 70, for the 11 main characters and a large ensemble of actors to play various glamourous party guests/character roles. All ethnicities welcome.