EAST TAWAS – Auditions for Tawas Bay Players’ fall play Disaster: the Musical by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Thursday, Aug. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Tawas Bay Players’ Playhouse at 401 Newman, East Tawas.

The play opens on Oct. 14, running two weekends. Suzan Nemeth is the director, Jolene Grusecki is the producer and Tracee Behnke-Lentz is the musical/vocal director.

