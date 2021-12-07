OSCODA – AuSable Valley Audubon is asking the public to lend a helping hand with this year’s annual Christmas Bird Count.
The nationwide count takes place between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5
Audubon officials are doing counts in two areas, the Tawas Circle and the Oscoda Circle.
They will conduct the Tawas Circle count on Saturday, Dec. 18 and the Oscoda Circle count on Tuesday Dec. 21.
Each circle is divided into four sectors to accomplish complete coverage, according to officials.
The Tawas circle was established over 40 years ago and encompasses the 15-mile circle centered at Laidlaw and Plank roads.
In 2007 the Oscoda Circle was added, which includes the 15-mile area from the intersection of F-41 and Colbath Roads. Each year that specific area is counted during a 24 hour period.
Officials would like the public to please note the circles included to spot your location within the circle on the maps.
Both counts will be organized according to state COVID-19 restrictions and suggestions.
Instructional packets and signs will be distributed to volunteer teams and all statistics and bird tallies will be reported to count compiler, Kathleen Swindlehurst, who can be reached by emailing kswindle1@comcast.net.
It is very important for Oscoda and Tawas residents, feeding birds at their backyard feeders, to help tally birds on that 24 hour day the count is held.
In wintry weather, birds congregate at feeders and although the observers are out canvassing their sector, they can miss finding the feeders.
Audubon members also suggests that the feeders are continually filled from Dec. 10 until the day of counting.
Count organizer Dawn Hooper, who can be reached by emailing hooperstu2414@gmail.com, requests that residents who wish to help by counting birds at their feeders, contact her by emailing or calling her at 305-6000 for any additional information or support.
Hooper said the contribution that feeder counters made to last years 121st Audubon Christmas Bird Count was invaluable.