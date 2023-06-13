EAST TAWAS – Whether dining in or taking an order to go, those who stop by the Knights of Columbus (K of C) Rushman Hall this Saturday, June 17, will have an opportunity to fill up on some good food – while also supporting a good cause.

The Iosco County Humane Society (ICHS), with assistance from K of C representatives, is hosting a benefit dinner in Rushman Hall, which is located at 821 Newman St. in East Tawas.

