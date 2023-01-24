STANDISH – Northeast Michigan Arts Council will host its 31st annual Quilt Show Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Northeast Art Center auditorium.
Patrons will have the opportunity to see an extensive collection of nearly 100 quilts in a unique display that will be judged and awarded for antique (pre-1950), traditional pattern, appliqué, cross-stitch, embroidered, tied, and mixed media. There are also crib quilts, lap and throw quilts, wall hangings of all sizes and a miscellaneous category that includes clothing, table runners, pillows or other non-traditional quilted items. Quilt show exhibitors hail from Arenac, Bay, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw and Oakland counties.
The craft of patchwork – piecing together of shaped bits of fabric – has been practiced since early Egyptian times. As the 19th century began, the textile industry in America was coming into its own, resulting in a flood of inexpensive and washable cottons for an eager market. Patchwork quilts, usually featuring geometric patterns, were designed in America by early settlers for utilitarian purposes, but they became especially popular in the 18th and 19th centuries and remain a popular folk art in 21st century America today.
The quilt show is a fundraising project for the Art Center and requires an admission fee of $6.00 for ages 12 through adult. Tickets will be sold at the door and complimentary refreshments will be offered to patrons.
The art center is located at the corner of Grove Road and US-23, a half mile north of the Standish traffic light. For additional information, contact the Northeast Art Center at 989-846-9331 or visit its website at nemiac.org.