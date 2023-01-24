QUILT SHOW

QUILT SHOW – The 31st annual Quilt Show, hosted by Northeast Michigan Arts Council, will be held Jan. 28 and 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Northeast Michigan Art Center in Standish. Pictured above are quilts from a past show.

STANDISH – Northeast Michigan Arts Council will host its 31st annual Quilt Show Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Northeast Art Center auditorium.

Patrons will have the opportunity to see an extensive collection of nearly 100 quilts in a unique display that will be judged and awarded for antique (pre-1950), traditional pattern, appliqué, cross-stitch, embroidered, tied, and mixed media. There are also crib quilts, lap and throw quilts, wall hangings of all sizes and a miscellaneous category that includes clothing, table runners, pillows or other non-traditional quilted items. Quilt show exhibitors hail from Arenac, Bay, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw and Oakland counties.

