AUCTION ITEMS

AUCTION ITEMS – This painted table and two chairs are among auction items at the Tawas Area High School Fine Arts Festival set for Tuesday, May 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the high school’s Alumni Gym.

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area High School will once again host its annual Fine Arts Festival.

The evening of artwork and music will be held Tuesday, May 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Alumni Gym. The Festival will feature performances from the Tawas Area High School Choir, Tawas 7th/8th grade Choir, Tawas High School Jazz Band, Percussion Ensemble, Brass Ensemble, and various student ensembles.

Tags