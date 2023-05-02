TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area High School will once again host its annual Fine Arts Festival.
The evening of artwork and music will be held Tuesday, May 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Alumni Gym. The Festival will feature performances from the Tawas Area High School Choir, Tawas 7th/8th grade Choir, Tawas High School Jazz Band, Percussion Ensemble, Brass Ensemble, and various student ensembles.
An online auction, that started May 2, at 8 a.m. will be held featuring three painted wooden chairs, a painted dining table, and a coat rack for auction as well as a table where clay hearts will be for sale for $5. All proceeds go to support the Tawas Area Fine Arts Department.
Along with the auction there will also be different interactive activities for kids and families: Franken Printing – where people can create a figure using bits of carved linoleum that art students will ink and print for them, face painting, and live painting during the event done by Nora Kassuba.