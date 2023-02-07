EAST TAWAS – Those from the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) say they are excited to announce that two new members have joined the Board of Directors for TACC.
Nick Patel and Mark Ferguson were voted onto the board by the Chamber members who attended the 2022 TACC Annual Meeting, held this past November.
Ferguson represents TCA Insurance, and Patel is the owner of Tawas City establishments The Bay Inn, The Crows Nest Inn and Paradise Beach Resort.
Additionally, the TACC Board of Directors has chosen their Executive Board for 2023. Keith Frank, formerly the vice president, is now the newly elected president of TACC.
He represents the Tawas Bay Players, and will be taking over for Ryan Ladley.
Ladley is the owner of Tawas Bay Insurance Agency and has been on the TACC Board for nine years, the last three of which he served as President. Ladley reached his board term limit, but will still be involved in meetings to serve as immediate past president.
Annge Horning, Tawas City manager, has been nominated to serve as vice president; Sandi Bradley, owner of Bradley Insurance Agency, will remain as secretary; and Lisa Ernst of Gracik & Gracik PC will continue as treasurer.
Other Board Members include Bob Thomas of Huron Community Bank, Rich Castle of Consumers Energy, Jon Look of Iosco County Medical Care Facility, John Klinger of Tawas Area Schools and Brent Barringer, the East Tawas City manager.
The TACC Board of Directors is a volunteer position that is served in three-year terms, with a three-term limit.
“We are so grateful for everything that Ryan has done for the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce and we will miss him as our President. Being part of the TACC can be time consuming and for him to dedicate nine years to being on the board is impressive,” stated TACC Executive Director Samantha Duvall. “We are also excited to have some fresh faces on the board with Nick and Mark. It’s always nice to have new ideas and perspectives.”