OSCODA – The Northeast Academy of Dance (NEAD) will present Dance Salad, Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. at the Mary Anne Bartels Auditorium at Oscoda High School.
Tickets for the performances are $13 adults, $11 seniors, and $6 students and are available at the door. Program duration is approximately one hour and 10 minutes with no intermission. This program is appropriate for all ages. For more information about the Academy and its programs, call 739-7955 or visit our website at www.neadancemi.org.
NEAD wraps up its 24th year with Dance Salad, a program which encompasses many dance styles and features all NEAD students under the direction of Giuseppe Canale and Scott Heinrich.
“Admittedly, this has been a rough year for the school coming out of COVID – and then back in again – and then having so many students out intermittently throughout the year, that sometimes it felt like it was going to be impossible to put a show together,” said Heinrich. “However, these last two months have seen the students regain not only their physical health, but their mental health and ability to focus better as well. It’s not just about the dancing on stage, it’s also about what dance can do for one’s well-being.
Heinrich said that the title for the show actually came to him while eating a salad and thinking about not only what the academy’s directors have been through, but the kids, their parents and everyone. He said the, the program is a “mixed bag” of music and dance styles that they hope the audience will enjoy.
First up on the program will be Swan Lake Suite. Choreographed by Canale, this is in no way meant to be an entire retelling of the famed ballet, but more of an homage to the general feelings of the original.
The work features corps work, duets and solos, and is performed by NEAD’s Int/Adv Ballet and their Ballet 4 level students with special highlights given to senior Mary Emma Bennett as the lead swan Odette.
Bennett has graduated from an online academy this year and was also the lead in the Academy’s Nutcracker this past December and has been offered several training opportunities to continue her dance journey.
Second up on the program is Dances For A Summer Afternoon that features the Academy’s levels 1, 2 and 3 students. Choreographed by Heinrich, the students range in age from five to nine years old and display the steps they’ve been working on all year. The music for the ballet is from “La Source” by Leo Delibes.
The next piece is contemporary work entitled The Waves choreographed by Heinrich with music by Phillip Glass. As is implied by the title, the dancers explore one of the most important of dance feelings, one of making waves. This is a dance that almost feels kaleidoscopic as they move without pause for six minutes.
Next up is a short solo performed by 9-year-old Raven Pittman. In late April, Pittman wanted to enter a pageant that was being held in Ann Arbor and needed a piece for her talent. The work entitled The Butterfly scored her second place in the talent portion and ended up winning overall in her group!
The final piece of the evening is Sing Me Another Bobby D! danced to some of the most popular music sung by the legendary Bobby Darin. Choreographed by Heinrich, the work is more like six pieces in one. The one musical exception is an inserted solo piece for Bennett by composer Alex Baranowski entitled “He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not.” The Darin titles include
“The Days of Wine and Roses,” “Splish Splash,” “Mack the Knife,” “Beyond the Sea,” Charade (a fun duet with NEAD students Maya Lopez and Hannah Potts) and “I’ve Got Rhythm” featuring student Lief Maurer. The music is familiar and fun and will have audience members singing along and tapping their toes.
The Academy’s Intermediate/Advanced Ballet, Modern and Jazz students are Mary Emma Bennett, Maya Lopez, Lief Maurer, Lynn Maurer, Hannah Potts and Raven Whitefield.
Their Ballet 2/3, 4 and ballet jazz students are Emma Clarke, Lily DeJohn, Emersyn Dembowske, Paige Hall, Delilah Harms, Charlotte Jennings, Lillian Larsen, Eveyln Levshunov, Claire Luttrell, Danica Markey, Kairie Miller, Amelia Miszak, Quest Paige, Raven Pittman, Sage Riggs, Olivia Rowden, Romy Scamazzo, Annabelle Tice, Ellie Webb, Harper Whitefield and Oliva Willas
Their Ballet 1 students are Emma Brown, Tanessa Brown, Eleanor Cata, Ariana Cruz,Madison Luttrell, Celsey Miller, Imogen Miszak, Audrey Neeley and Nora Pompa.