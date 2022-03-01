TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Bay Figure Skating Club is putting on its annual ice show this weekend, to be held at the Tawas Bay Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday. This year’s theme has been dubbed “Broadway on Ice.”
“They have a practiced all year and the latter half of it they have practiced their routines and now they’ll get to see the growth of the (participants) and how well they skate and the things that they can do,” rink manager Mel Rettell said. “It is a really good program and has been growing in the last couple of years and hopefully they can expand it some more, we have plenty of room for more skaters.”
The show starts at 7 p.m. both nights and donations are gladly accepted in place of an entry fee at the door. Kids ages five-to-18 put on a show that should please the audience.
“They pick a theme every year and go with that,” Rettell said. “It is important to the rink, the program has grown here in the last couple of years and it is half our program. Marissa Nunn (figure skating director) does a great job organizing this and making it happen. There is a lot to it.”
For more information on the program, contact the ice arena.