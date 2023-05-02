OSCODA – The play Gaslight, a thriller set in 1880s London, had its opening night to an enthusiastic audience at the Shoreline Players Theater on Saturday.

Veteran Shoreline Player Rebecca Collier plays the lead, Bella Manningham. Bella hears footsteps at night, the picture on the wall and a number of her belongings go missing, and the gaslight in her home is being lowered (hence the name). Collier embodies Bella and convincingly expresses a range of emotions from joy to utter despair. The play takes place on one day, which ends up being both the best and worst day of Bella’s life.

