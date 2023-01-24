EAST TAWAS – The 73rd annual Perchville USA festival is fast approaching, and even before the event officially kicks off the first weekend in February, there will be some pre-Perchville fun available.
This Saturday, Jan. 28, the public is invited to celebrate alongside the 2023 festival royalty, during the Perchville Coronation Breakfast.
Hosted by the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) and the Knights of Columbus, the event will be held in Rushman Hall, located at 821 Newman St. in East Tawas.
Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., with a crowning ceremony to begin shortly thereafter, at 10 a.m.
As shared in last week’s edition of this publication, those who will be recognized during the ceremony include the 2023 Perchville King and Queen, Jay and Julie Samuels. The newest Junior Perchville King, Caleb Conrad, and Junior Perchville Queen, Brooke Herrick, will also be honored.
Those from TACC say that since 1950, Perchville USA has crowned a King and Queen nominated by the community. The honorees demonstrate generosity in community spirit shown through outstanding volunteerism, leadership and support to the Tawas area.
The festival’s 2022 King and Queen, Bill and Karen Stoll, will be on hand to pass their crowns down to the Samuels this Saturday, while last year’s junior royalty, Carson Selman and Eliza Primm, will also be in attendance to crown local seventh grade students Conrad and Herrick.
TACC representatives say that a full breakfast buffet will be offered at the coronation event, for which no reservation is needed, and that only a $5 Perchville festival button is required for entry.
As reported, the buttons went on sale last month and are currently available for purchase at nearly 20 different businesses and other establishments throughout East Tawas and Tawas City.
For breakfast attendees who have yet to buy one, the buttons will also be sold at the doors of Rushman Hall on Jan. 28.
In addition to this event, the buttons will grant their owners access to a number of activities that will be held during the upcoming Perchville festival, as well.
Along with viewing the crowning ceremony and enjoying a meal with others from the community, the Perchville Coronation Breakfast will feature games that the crowd can get in on, with a chance to win one of dozens of prizes. The games will be hosted by another past royal representative, 2015 Perchville King Tim Haskin.
Adding to the entertainment, all of the entries in the 2023 Paint a Perch Contest will also be displayed at the Coronation Breakfast, so event goers can cast their votes for what they feel are the most eye-catching creations.
The painted perch will make another appearance on Thursday, Feb. 2, where attendees of the Royal Feast will also have an opportunity to vote for their favorite fish. The winning registrants will then have their artwork showcased during the Family Expo of this year’s winter festival.
The Royal Feast will go on from 5-8 p.m. at the Tawas Bay Beach Resort in East Tawas and, like the Coronation Breakfast, it serves as another way to celebrate the festival royalty.
Further information on the feast, as well as a full schedule of the subsequent 2023 Perchville activities – occurring Friday through Sunday, Feb. 3-5 – will appear in next week’s edition of this publication.