OSCODA — Shoreline Players production Let’s Go on With the Show is in rehearsal and preparing for opening night. This show is made up of five witty one act plays that will be presented in a distinctive style.
Readers may have noticed the name of the show sounds familiar it’s because the title is part of a line from a song called “There’s No Business-Like Show Business” from Annie Get Your Gun. But to be clear this show is not a musical rather what the Players like to refer to as reader’s theater with a twist.
According to theater organizers, the Players will be reading from a script but unlike traditional reader’s theater costume pieces, props, and small set pieces will be used to bring the show to life much like the beginning of rehearsals for a show.
The other twist to this production is that audience members will have the opportunity to sign up to participate in the onstage action. So, if attendees ever wanted to be in a show but have never quite taken the leap and auditioned this is the show to attend.
The opening act is “Pity the Fool,” which features the story of an artist looking for some pity. Second is “Super Dead Man,” which is a hilarious superhero-themed social commentary.
Third is “Monster Survival Skills” during a Gremlin Outbreak, which is a story that will leave attendees wishing their office meetings were this good.
Fourth is “Seeing Beyond with Maya Fantasma” and it will have audiences wondering who is in the room. These one act shows are all written by D. M. Larson.
The fifth and final act is under wraps but is a classic comedy that everyone is sure to enjoy.
Cast in Let’s Go on With the Show are Matt Cleary, Paige Dalpizzol, Shana Forbes, Paul Grabstanowicz, Kirsty Heller, Eric Koppen, Peggy Liddell, Victoria Neiser, Jennifer Pavlat, Lindsey Pope, Seth Pope, Diane Teddy, Tina Wells, and Leslea Witter.
This unique show is directed by Renee Deiner working with assistant director Nicole Markey and is produced by Sue Miller working with assistant producer Chelsea Miller all of whom serve as the stage and technical crew. Lisa Mandeville created the program, tickets, and cast board and manages the box office. Tammie Miller is concessions manager.
Opening night is Saturday, April 30 with additional performances on May 1, 6, 7 and 8. Friday and Saturday show times are 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 and student tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the box office before each performance.
The Shoreline Players Theater is located at 6000 N. Skeel Ave. in the Wurtsmith District of Oscoda, next to the Robert Parks Library. For more information on this production or upcoming events you can go to www.shorelineplayers.org or call 739-3586.