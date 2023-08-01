TAWAS CITY – The third annual Festival of Light & Life kicks off Monday, Aug. 7 at Shoreline Park in Tawas City.
Vacation Bible School for the community will be Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the newly remodeled Harbor Church, Lincoln Street in East Tawas. Pastor Scott Shamel will be showcasing their newly constructed campus in the city.
Apostle Twila Wilczynski of Living Waters Apostolic Ministry will be leading the healing ministry each night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Shoreline Park’s Town Square along US-23 in Tawas City.
The highlight of the event will be the time of music and sharing of the Word that begins at 6:30 p.m. at Town Square. Sharing the Word each night is as follows:
• Monday – Apostle Twila Wilczynski – Living Waters Apostolic Ministries
• Tuesday – Rev. Keith Reinhardt
• Wednesday – Chaplain Lori Ulman, Nursing Home Chaplain
• Friday – Bishop Jan L. Beaderstadt, Senior Primate – Worldwide Anglican Church
Thursday will be an evening of intercessory prayer for Iosco County at the pavilion in Shoreline Park, commencing at 6:30 pm.
According to Bishop Jan L. Beaderstadt, president of the Iosco Ministerial Association (IMA), the events are open to all, and you do not need to be part of any church to participate. A love offering will be taken each night to support the Nursing Home Ministry for IMA.