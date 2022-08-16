TAWAS CITY – This summer 13 local youth participated in 4-H Camp on the Move. Campers, ages eight to 12 learned about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) at 4-H Camp on the Move.
The one-day 4-H summer camp was held at the Bolen Pavilion in East Tawas. Activities were led by 4-H Program Coordinators Jennifer Colvin, Enya deFeijter, and John Wurm. Over the course of the day campers took part in activities and games.
In the first activity, campers were given wooden craft sticks, rubber bands, a plastic spoon and cotton balls and the instructions to make marshmallow catapults. They tested their catapult launchers in friendly competition.
Next campers played a memory game. Foam tiles were spread in rows of 6 by 6. Each tile was numbered. Youth had to figure out and memorize the pattern by taking turns stepping on tiles. If they made a wrong step, they had to go the end of the line and the next person had to try and remember which tiles were the correct tiles, until someone won the game by stepping on the correct tiles in all the rows.
For the third activity, campers made calming jars using glitter, water, dye, and plastic fish or other fillers of their choosing.
For the 4-H activity John Wurm demonstrated several magic tricks. After lunch he taught the campers his tricks. Campers were instructed to go home and do a magic show for their families.
In the fifth activity, campers made penny boats. Youth were given a piece of tin foil and instructed to make a boat using nothing but the foil. Then they tested their boats in water adding washers and marbles to see how much weight their boats could hold before sinking.
Next youth played, Minute to Win it games. Youth each had one minute to complete a task threading beads on a pipe cleaner. Next, they had to repeat the task wearing rubber gloves. Once the games were over a discussion was held about the advantage and disadvantage of wearing gloves and why it made a difference.
In the last activity youth worked alone, or in small groups, to design simple Rube Goldberg machines using random supplies. Campers and staff held a friendly competition to test their machines to see which could propel a marble the furthest. In the process they learned about propulsion, trajectory, and aerodynamics. The winning machine was designed by Collin Oberdick, with second place going to the team of Addison Abbott, Kaylee Abbott and Zoey Keetch. The 4-H staff team took third place.
4-H’s goal with these activities is to spark interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)) by exposing youth to opportunities in the STEM fields and maybe spark an interest in a future career path.
For more information about 4-H contact the MSU Extension Office at 989-362-3449.