TAWAS CITY – This summer 13 local youth participated in 4-H Camp on the Move. Campers, ages eight to 12 learned about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) at 4-H Camp on the Move.

The one-day 4-H summer camp was held at the Bolen Pavilion in East Tawas. Activities were led by 4-H Program Coordinators Jennifer Colvin, Enya deFeijter, and John Wurm. Over the course of the day campers took part in activities and games.

