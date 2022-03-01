EAST TAWAS – Those from the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) say they are very excited to announce that Back to the Bricks has chosen the Tawas area as a destination on their 2022 Discovery Promo Tour.
TACC submitted a bid for this host city opportunity in August 2021, in hopes of the tour making a local stop this spring.
Each year, the six-day event travels the backroads of Michigan to unite car enthusiasts and local communities. Other host cities which have been chosen for 2022 are Alma, Petoskey and Sault Ste. Marie. The Discovery Promo Tour, which leads up to the “Main Event” car show in downtown Flint, is expected to bring upwards of 350 unique vehicles to the Tawas area.
On Feb. 11, TACC Executive Director Samantha Duvall and local car show coordinator Jerry Malone traveled to the Chrome & Ice car show, held at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, to attend the press conference where the tour locations were announced.
“We are very excited to have this event come to town,” they stated in a press release. “These participants and spectators are going to fill our lodging, restaurants, and retail businesses before our busy tourist season begins. We also hope by bringing this event to town that it will bring new people to the area that come back to visit us again.”
The cars – which will also be stationed at Tawas City Shoreline Park – are set to roll in on Saturday, June 4, and will be on display from 3-7 p.m. in downtown East Tawas. The time is tentative, and more details will be shared as the event gets closer.
To keep up on the latest information, follow the TACC Facebook page or visit their website at www.tawas.com. For more details about the Back to the Bricks organization or tour, go to www.backtothebricks.org.
According to the Back to the Bricks website, the Discovery Promo Tour will kick off in Flint on Friday, June 3, and will have overnight stops in Alma, East Tawas and Petoskey, and two nights in Sault Ste. Marie. They will also have fun “Pit-Stops” along the way, seeing the most picturesque cities that are not off the expressway, but the backroads.
Participants looking to join the promotional tour were able to start signing up on Feb. 11, and registration will close on May 20. To enter a vehicle, visit the Back to the Bricks website noted above.