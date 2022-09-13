BRIDGE WALK

BRIDGE WALK – Approximately 26,000 people walked the Mackinac Bridge on Labor Day during the 64th annual event.

ST. IGNACE – A beautiful, nearly cloudless day welcomed participants to the Mackinac Bridge Walk on Labor Day, likely a big contributor to an uptick in participation over last year.

“We’re so glad to have had 26,000 people from across Michigan and beyond join us for this beloved event on such a perfect day,” said Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Bridge Director Kim Nowack. “As anyone who has walked the bridge knows, we see so many sunny smiles and happy faces during the walk, and that was certainly what we observed this morning.”

