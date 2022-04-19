EAST TAWAS – More than 20 business owners and business leaders from East Tawas and Tawas City attended the first proposed Tawas Area Rotary Club meeting at Barnacle Bills in East Tawas.
Leaders from the Oscoda Rotary Club facilitated the meeting with assistance from Rotary District 6310 Governor Jeff Leipprandt and staff.
The group discussed unique ways in which the new club will enhance the East Tawas and Tawas City communities.
A second meeting is scheduled for April 26 at 8 a.m. at Barnacle Bills in East Tawas.
For more information and to RSVP for the meeting, contact Gaylynn Brenoel at 989-305-2959 or gbrenoel@hotmail.com