OSCODA – The Northeast Sunrise Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) is offering a scholarship worth $2,000 funded through the Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Fund to a deserving area woman.
Each year, local leagues of ABWA provide Stephen Bufton Memorial Scholarships (SBMEF) to female students who will be attending accredited U.S. colleges, universities seeking a 4-year degree. Applicant must be citizen of the United States; residents of AuSable, East Tawas, Glennie, Greenbush, Hale, Harrisville, Lincoln, Mikado, National City, Oscoda, Tawas City, attending college in August 2022. with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Eligible women interested in applying for the scholarship should contact:
Applications must be completed by March 31 at www.sbmef.org. A minimum of three eligible completed applications are required in order for the scholarship to be awarded.The scholarship recipient will be notified in May 2022.
SBMEF, ABWA’s national educational fund, is one of the most highly respected grant and scholarship funds in the country. For over 60 years, ABWA has helped women achieve their business and professional success through educational scholarships.Since its inception, more than 17,000 women nationwide have been awarded more than 17 million dollars in scholarships.
The Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Fund is a 501 © 3 charitable trust and public foundation. It has the same tax status as public schools, churches and community funds. The fund is listed in the U.S. Internal Revenue Service “Cumulative List of Organizations” described in Section 170© of the IRS code of 1954 – revised Oct. 31, 1974.
The Northeast Sunrise Charter Chapter is a chartered chapter of the American Business Women’s Association established in 1993. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month. Contact membership Chair Judy Biggers 989-928-3613 or 989-739-8429 or email at biggersja@icloud.com.