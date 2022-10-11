EAST TAWAS — Saturday, Oct. 1 was a celebration of many years of creative work in the community of the founders and members of the Tawas Bay Art Gallery, located on Newman Street.
Creators of local art, that is on display and for sale at the business, has created a destination and events for the artists to give to the community beauty and skill.
There were vintage cars on display of the 1960s. Phil Babe and his beautiful duck decoys were on display. Albums of photos and newspaper articles of activities. Members of a few of the founder’s families brought in art that was created by founding members.
Alice Definbaugh was one of the founders and her daughters Wendy LaVoix, and Holly McGuire represented her and brought an example of her work. At the event were also three long time members of the Gallery who have worked for 40-50 years to keep the Gallery open.
Madison Marzak a teen who is featured this month at the Gallery was supported at a meet and greet by her grandmother and mother.