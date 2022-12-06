OSCODA — The Northeast Academy of Dance (NEAD) will present The Little Prince this Saturday and Sunday at the Mary Ann Bartel’s Auditorium in the Oscoda High School.

The Saturday, Dec. 10 production will be at 7 p.m. and the Sunday, Dec. 11 show will be at 2 p.m. Tickets for the performances are $13 adults, $11 seniors, and $6 students and are available at the door.

