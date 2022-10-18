EAST TAWAS – In celebration of the season, the Tawas Bay Beach Resort (TBBR) will be the site of two different upcoming events, beginning with a fall craft show this Saturday, Oct. 22.

It will go on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the lobby and banquet room areas of the resort, which is located at 300 E. Bay St. (US-23) in East Tawas.

