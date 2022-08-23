SCAN TO VOTE

SCAN TO VOTE – Lori & The Darlings have advanced to the quarter finals of the Opening Act competition, which started with more than 4,000 bands. Voting opened back up on Monday for the latest round of the contest, and from now until 11 p.m. on Sept. 1, those interested in casting a vote for Lori & The Darlings can do so by scanning the code above.

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – With just over a week remaining to weigh in on this latest round, Lori & The Darlings is counting on votes from their hometown community as they participate in a contest amongst a number of other bands.

Although now based in Detroit, ¾ of group is made up of Tawas area natives, and Lori & The Darlings continue to perform at numerous venues and events throughout Iosco County.

