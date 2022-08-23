EAST TAWAS – With just over a week remaining to weigh in on this latest round, Lori & The Darlings is counting on votes from their hometown community as they participate in a contest amongst a number of other bands.
Although now based in Detroit, ¾ of group is made up of Tawas area natives, and Lori & The Darlings continue to perform at numerous venues and events throughout Iosco County.
Along with Nick Callender, the band is comprised of former local residents Roger Marchbanks, Eric D’Aigle and Lori Keisler.
According to Keisler, the band recently advanced to the quarter finals of an amazing contest known as Opening Act, which is presented by the Audacy company.
Should Lori & The Darlings claim the winning spot, they will not only open Audacy’s biggest concert of the year, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif.; but they will also earn the $10,000 prize, have opportunities to meet with record executives and other perks.
“It’s getting super competitive and all the support and love we can get will help so much!” Keisler stated of the contest, which is open to original bands from all over, specializing in a range of different genres.
She explained that for every week of the contest, the number of competitors is narrowed down drastically. In what started with more than 4,000 bands, Lori & The Darlings remain in the running.
For those looking to help boost the band’s chances, Keisler says that the voting for this round began on Monday and will end at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.
“You can vote every 24 hours,” she said; once for free, twice if signing up with the contest or unlimited if you choose to buy votes. For those who do buy, this will go directly into the funds of the concert Lori & The Darlings would be playing at, which is a benefit to raise money for suicide prevention and awareness.
Keisler adds that for one week, they hope to have each person voting every 24 hours, which is free once per day and takes just a few minutes.
Along with the flyers she will be passing out to local businesses, the QR code attached with this story can also be scanned in order to vote. More information is available, as well, by visiting www.facebook.com/LoriandtheDarlings.