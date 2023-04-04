EAST TAWAS – New art classes for the next three months have been scheduled at the Tawas Bay art Gallery in East Tawas.
The first is Working with Acrylic, and the theme will be tulips. A total of four sessions will be held, which are set for Tuesday, April 11; Wednesday, April 12; Tuesday, April 25; and Wednesday, April 26.
From Snapshots to Photos is a photography class that will be offered on Tuesday, April 18.
A colored pencil class is scheduled for Thursday, May 4, and the Painting with Watercolor classes will be on the Fridays of May 5, 12 and 19.
There is a Creating a Memory collage class on Tuesday, May 9; a Photo Field Trip on Tuesday, May 16; and a Painting Wine Glasses event on Thursday, June 1, as well.
The gallery is located at 302 Newman St., and more details are available by calling 989-362-5613.