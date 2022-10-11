EAST TAWAS — Tawas Bay Players continues its 43rd season, with the jukebox musical comedy Disaster created by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick. This play is a hilarious spoof of the disaster movies of the 70s, featuring earthquakes, tidal waves, piranhas, infernos, and best of all — songs of the 1970s.

The show is produced by Jolene Grusecki and directed by Suzan Nemeth with Ed Krebs, assistant director. The vocal and musical director is Tracee Lentz. The choreographer is Shayna Castle.

