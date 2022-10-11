EAST TAWAS — Tawas Bay Players continues its 43rd season, with the jukebox musical comedy Disaster created by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick. This play is a hilarious spoof of the disaster movies of the 70s, featuring earthquakes, tidal waves, piranhas, infernos, and best of all — songs of the 1970s.
The show is produced by Jolene Grusecki and directed by Suzan Nemeth with Ed Krebs, assistant director. The vocal and musical director is Tracee Lentz. The choreographer is Shayna Castle.
The musical opens this Friday, Oct. 14, and runs for two weekends at the TBP’s Playhouse at 401 Newman in East Tawas. The other dates are October 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, and 23. Shows are at 7 p.m. except for the two Sundays which are at 2 p.m. Get your tickets by going to www.tawasbayplayers.com or visiting the box office which is open one hour before each show. For more information, call 989-362-8373.
The cast is a mixture of veterans and new faces: Chad—Brendan Kellman Sowerby; Scott—Adam Davis; Ted—Duncan Weaver; Marianne—Savannah Utter; Tony—Chris Mundy; Jackie—Carol Kushion; Ben/Lisa—Hope Bellows; Sister Mary Downy—Mendy Shmina; Shirley—Shelia Malewska; Maury—Jeff Chadwick; Levora Verona—Katy Butzin; Jake—Walter Sanborn. The Ensemble includes Bill Archer, Pat Casey, Tina Dalton, Jillian Howey, June Hudgins, Pam Koepke, Marjory Leas, Stacy Perrot, Craig Sayer, Tom Shmina, Gino Vasquez, and Penny Zacharias.
The music is performed by Dale Harwood on the keyboard, Kyle King on drums; Tracee Lentz on bass; B.J. Nuenfeldt on keyboard/synth; and Ray Skiver on guitar.
- Production Crew: House managers—Heather Whitford, Kiri Nordin; Set Design—Ed Krebs, Suzan Nemeth; Construction Crew—Alan Dalton, Tina Dalton, Ed Krebs, Suzan Nemeth, Eric Perrot, Payton Perrot, Stacy Perrot, Walt Sanborn, Kris VanThomme, Duncan Weaver, Xander Whitford; Props—Janice Davidson, Cheryl Davidson, Sue Duncan, Jeanne Hamilton; Rat Pack: Pam Frank, Michelle Crossley, Sue Duncan, Gatlyn Dunham, Mary Anne Filka, Kay Robson, Anne Williams; Costume Designer—Sheila Krebs; Costumes—Sheila Krebs, Sue Duncan, Ann Krebs, Anne Williams; Hair & Makeup—Melissa Street; Stage Managers—Alan Dalton; Assistant Stage Managers—Michelle Crossley and Kayla Grusecki; Backstage Crew—Jordan Ferrall, Tom Shmina; Co-Sound Designers—Karrie Bishop, Kris VanThomme; Lights and Special Effects Designer—Ed Krebs; Light Tech—Ed Krebs, Kris VanThomme; Cast Pictures—Lori Bayn; Lobby Mural—Lori Bayn; Contest Photographer—Jolene Grusecki; Contest Board Display—Jolene Grusecki; Publicity—Tara Western, Judy Quarters; Box Office—Pam Koepke, Beth Borowski, Nadeen O’Meara, Judy Quarters, Vickie Szatkowski; Biographies—Devan Bridget, Cady Mounts; Programs—Pat Casey; Strike Party Caterers—Janie Mundy, Dee Bixby, Sue Duncan, and Kay Robson. Production crew boss is denoted with an asterisk.
Three new events will be taking place at the theatre during Disaster. Hudgins Hall (the refreshment room) will be turned into a casino. It is 1979 and patrons are invited to join in the fun by dressing in their best 1970’s outfits. Every night “Best Costume” will be named and a photo of the winner will be displayed on the “Hall of Disaster Fame” bulletin Board.
To defray some of the expenses of this show, 50-50 raffle will be held. Tickets will be sold before the show and at intermission. The winning ticket will be pulled after the finale along with the costume contest winner.
Tawas Bay Players is always looking for new volunteers. Contact our volunteer coordinator, Pam Frank, at psfrank@gmail.com if you would like to learn more.