Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 10:48 pm
OSCODA – AuSable Valley Audubon (AVA) will meet on Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m., at the Oscoda/AuSable Senior Center.
Speaker for the meeting will be Jileesa Irwin from Michigan Disability Rights Coalition.
The public is invited. The senior center is located at 653 State St.
For further information call 989-387-5980.
