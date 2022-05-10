OSCODA – The OHS Musical Theater Class students will transport Oscoda to a “world of pure imagination” with their production of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr., a musical based on Roald Dahl’s timeless children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, on Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m.,
In Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr., a world-famous reclusive candy man named Willy Wonka announces that he will offer the tour of the lifetime through his secret chocolate factory to five children who find a golden ticket in one of his world-famous candy bars.
Against all odds, an impoverished but sweet-natured boy named Charlie Bucket wins a golden ticket. He and his fellow tour members — the spoiled-rotten Veruca Salt, gluttonous Augustus Gloop, gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde and television junkie Mike Teavee — spend a day traveling with the mysterious and marvelous Willy Wonka and his crew of Oompa Loompas through the fantastical factory.
The children encounter marvelous sights and tastes along the way, including giant nut-selecting squirrels, fizzy lifting drinks, Everlasting Gobstoppers, and a chocolate river. But each stop proves to be a test, as only one can go on to win the Wonka prize.
Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr. is adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald. The show features lyrics and music by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, including beloved songs “The Candy Man,” “I Want It Now!”, and “Pure Imagination” from the classic film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
“Golden tickets” for the public to view the production are $6 and will be available at the door.