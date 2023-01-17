OSCODA – This Friday, Jan. 20, Hope Shores Alliance will be hosting “Thrifty Fun” at Revolve by Hope Shores, a thrift store in Oscoda Township. Revenue generated at this store assists Hope Shores Alliance in supporting those who experience violence in Northeast Michigan.
The public is invited to join in on a celebration for Hope Shores Alliance, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., as Revolve marks its one-year anniversary this Friday.
Representatives are collaborating with Amanda Bergeron Photography for the Thrifty Fun occasion, and each visitor’s session fee will get them a $20 shopping voucher, plus individual and group photos.
The fun part, organizers say, is that participants do not shop for themselves. They will be paired with someone who will do the shopping for them, and vice versa.
The session fee is $50 and includes 10, professionally edited digital images. Refreshments will be served, as well.
All proceeds support survivor services of stalking, dating, domestic and sexual violence.
Hope Shores Alliance is a nonprofit agency supporting survivors and community partners across Alcona, Alpena, Iosco, Montmorency and Presque Isle counties. It does so by offering shelter and advocacy, education and systems change support; building community partnerships; and ensuring availability and accessibility of supportive services throughout this 3,000-square-mile area.
The focus is to help people from all walks of life on their healing journey. Those at Hope Shores Alliance believe, support and validate all survivors who have experienced trauma.
When it comes to the store in Oscoda, Revolve by Hope Shores generates revenue to further support essential services spanning across Northeast Michigan.
Hope Shores Alliance relies heavily on financial support from state and federal grants. Representatives say that in the last two years, grant opportunities have steadily decreased, while the need for services continues to increase. Revolve by Hope Shores will help the agency move to a self-sustaining financial position which, in turn, will help them to expand on their mission and reach in the area.
Revolve by Hope Shores is located at 837 S. State St., and more details are available by calling 989-457-7700. Further information can also be found on Revolve’s Facebook page, where Bergeron recently posted a video explaining the upcoming Thrifty Fun event, as well.
To learn more about Hope Shores Alliance itself, visit hopeshores.org. For 24-hour help and support, call 1-800-396-9129.