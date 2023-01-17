OSCODA – This Friday, Jan. 20, Hope Shores Alliance will be hosting “Thrifty Fun” at Revolve by Hope Shores, a thrift store in Oscoda Township. Revenue generated at this store assists Hope Shores Alliance in supporting those who experience violence in Northeast Michigan.

The public is invited to join in on a celebration for Hope Shores Alliance, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., as Revolve marks its one-year anniversary this Friday.

