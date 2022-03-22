EAST TAWAS – Those from ARK Animal Encounters – an acronym for Animals Reaching Kids – will be giving a presentation this Thursday, March 24, starting at 1 p.m.
It will be held in the East Tawas Library, located at 760 Newman St., where guests will be able to see live animals and also learn fun and exciting facts about the creatures.
According to organizers, this group provides an educational, hands-on presentation that will inspire a passion for learning and instill a wonder and kinship with animals.
The program is open to all, not just the younger crowd, and included in the mission statement of ARK Animal Encounters is their goal to, “appeal to the curiosity of the child in all of us.”
As noted on the company’s Facebook page, when owner Rebecca Barrett was 12, her school was visited by a similar organization. Since that day, she has dreamed of owning her own outreach; allowing her to impart lasting memories such as hers to children and adults alike.
Barrett has worked for humane societies, zoos, animal shelters and wild animal parks, in addition to having volunteered with animal rehabilitation centers and education facilities.
She acquired a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, with an emphasis on conservation, and has also secured a triple Associate of Science degree in exotic animal training and management, animal behavior management and wildlife education.
Her presentation style blends fun and entertainment to keep her audience engaged in learning.
To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheARK.AnimalEncounters.
ARK Animal Encounters is being brought to the local area by the Iosco-Arenac District Library, and additional questions about the program can be directed to staff at the East Tawas branch, by calling 362-6162.
For more information about the district library, including other locations and upcoming events, visit www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org.