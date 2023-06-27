EAST TAWAS – The Iosco-Arenac District Library held its inaugural Authors Fair at Harbor Park in East Tawas, bringing together several authors from the local area to share their inspirational stories with friends, family and neighbors on Saturday, June 24.
A beautiful day was spent by the authors autographing books and sharing stories about themselves and what inspired written works to the reading enthusiasts of all ages who attended. The event started at 10 a.m., with the authors arriving filled with excitement as they set up their tables and made introductions with each other over coffee and pastries at Harbor park.
The day was filled with sunshine and smiling faces. Each author provided a different genre of writing, from romance and children’s books to inspirational and steampunk. At the end of the day, the authors felt it was a success for each of them and a wonderful and rewarding experience for all of their hard work.
According to organizer Arleen Wood, she is hopeful to make this an annual event and invoke more local authors to come out every year.
Wood reached out to new local authors this year to be a part of the inaugural Authors Fair and, according to the authors, it was a fun and successful day. They added that they are grateful to Wood and the volunteers for their hard work to make it happen.