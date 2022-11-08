OSCODA – Youth, ages 10-15, will soon have an opportunity to soar into the local skies. The first ever Great Sunrise Side Paper Airplane Contest will be taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3. First prize in both age categories is a one-hour private airplane flight for the winning youth and one of their parents.

The competition is the brainchild of Kathryn Armstrong, a sophomore at Tawas High School and a member of Scouting Troop 7G, a local troop made up of eight girls. The troop meets at Hope St. Johns Church in Oscoda at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.

