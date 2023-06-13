EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Players have cast their summer show, Run for Your Wife.
Cast are Tina Wells as Mary Smith, Barb Richardson as Barbara Smith, Jay Wells as John Smith, Rodger McElveen as Detective Troughton, Bryan Shane as Stanley Gardner, Bethany Gay as News Reporter, Will Anderson as Detective Porterhouse and Craig Sayer as Bobby Franklyn.
McElveen is the director, Terry Popielarz is the assistant director, Julie Popielarz is the producer and June Hudgins is the assistant producer.
Run for Your Wife, by Ray Cooney, is said to be one of the most popular plays ever. The madcap comedy is the story of mischievous John Smith, who has two wives, two lives, and a tight schedule to keep.
Trouble brews when Smith is mugged and ends up in the hospital. When two addresses are discovered, the police investigate and Smith becomes hilariously entangled in his own helpless attempts to explain himself. Complications and cases of mistaken identy ensue as mith tries to keep both wives from finding out about each other.
Run for Your Wife is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
Show dates are July 21-23 and 27-30 at the Tawas Bay Playhouse in East Tawas. All shows are at 7 p.m.