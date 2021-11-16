OSCODA – How does over wintering in the Bahamas sound?
If you’re a Kirtland’s Warbler (KW), you go there to vacation on one of five islands every winter season.
Board member of the Kirtland’s Warbler Alliance, David Ewert spoke on his survey of the bird in the Bahamas.
Ewert started surveying the warblers in 2002. His initial surveys started on some small islands in the north, where he found an average of three birds in three months.
Eventually he found a significant population on Eleuthera, part of the middle chain of islands, which gave him the “unfortunate task of traveling to the Bahamas for 3 years.”
So why Eleuthera? What made that island different from others?
What Ewert and his team found was a significant population of goats there.
“Normally when you get goats and islands it spells big, big, trouble,” he said.
But on Eleuthera with the highest goat population, you have the highest population of KW.”
What they found is that the goats eat the vegetation and keep it sparse. This opens the way for plants such as snow berries and black sage to grow, which the KW uses for food and shelter. Goats are also fenced in to protect them from predators, cutting down on their impact to the wilderness.
Habitats small, woody shrubs are known as Early Succession Forests (ESF). Canopies don’t dominate the forest floor and are generally too thick for larger animals like humans or cattle to enter.
This is a similar environment they enjoy when visiting Michigan, as they prefer young Jack Pine forest when nesting
“During the time that Columbus first got to the Bahamas it was described as a really tall grouped forest. There was probably not as much as early succession scrub now,” said Ewert.
“And it’s possible many of the birds could have been further North from where they are now.”
Ewert pointed out they had no way of knowing that, but information about the habitat they prefer and ecological records of the island chain indicates that KW habitat used to be there.
From there on, Ewert identified different areas that KW seemed to like.
Counter to expectations, KW seem to benefit from human activity.
Ewert found entire plots of land would get bulldozed for various development projects. Due to the Bahama’s expensive economic climate, they are more likely to go bankrupt and abandoned. Over time, the scrubby bushes grew and provided new habitat for the KW.
Historically, fire-suppression efforts from the DNR led to the reduction in young jack pine habitat the warbler preferred. Since humans became successful at stopping forest fires, there was no new habitat for the KW, which contributed to their decline.
But fire isn’t the only way to destroy forest. As long as the activity meant destroying vegetation, it provided a net benefit to the KW over time.
Another spot that showed a higher concentration of KW habitat were low-lying tracts of land near the sea. Due to tropical storm surges during the rainy season, vegetation died from saltwater and slowly grew back.
Basically, anything that clears forest is where the KW likely shows up.
Other places that contribute to a healthy increase in population include national parks, right-of-way clearings near power lines and private land that is too expensive to purchase.
That doesn’t mean the species is “out of the woods” yet.
Global warming means rising sea levels, and less land for the KW in winter time. The bahamas only spans 5,359 square miles. That’s less than the entire size of the Hawaiian islands.
To make matters worse, much of the land is near sea level. Much of the Land on the Bahamas only rises three to four feet above sea level.
The other problem is how dependent the species’ survival is still based on funding.
“Once the money goes the bird goes,” said Ewert.
Ewert noted that the community down in the Bahamas isn’t as aware of the KW because of its elusive nature. However, they have recruited residents there and even hire some as paid interns to conduct surveys.
“In general, I would say there’s less environmental awareness, less education levels” said Ewert. “On the other hand, there’s a lot of habitat out there and at least right now, there’s not a lot of competition. I think Bahamians are very open to learning about these things, which is very nice.”
Despite their openness, Ewert finds most Bahamian aren’t educated a lot in the Matters of the KW, so it’s a matter of spreading awareness of the bird and it’s significance in the Bahamian ecology.
Ewert also says that culturally speaking, the Bahamas are one of the wealthier areas around the Caribbean, which means that resources are never in short supply.
“It’s a country with a tiny population, where people know each other and that can work both ways.”