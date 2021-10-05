EAST TAWAS – East Tawas Fire Department (ETFD) representatives, with the help of the Shriners organization, will be hosting a fire safety open house this Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The ETFD fire station is located just off of Newman Street, at the corner of Main and East Westover streets.
ETFD Chief Bill Deckett says that Jim Herzog, past president and current director of the Shriners, had the opportunity to apply for fire prevention materials and his request was accepted.
In addition to touring the fire station and seeing the fire apparatus during the open house, Deckett notes that the Shriners will be bringing six mini Model-T’s that will be available for photographs with the children.
The literature is geared for families with children up to age 12, but everyone is welcome to attend.