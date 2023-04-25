EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) is excited to announce that they are holding a raffle which will benefit the July 4 “Light Up the Bay” fireworks display. Tickets are available now, and cost $10.
The grand prize winner of the raffle will receive a check for $2,000. The second prize is $1,000, followed by the third and fourth place winners receiving $500 each.
Tickets will be available up until the drawing on Monday, July 3, or until they sell out. The drawing will be held at the TACC office, and featured during a Facebook live event.
Tickets can be purchased between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, from the TACC office at 228 Newman St. in East Tawas. They will also be sold on select weekends by Light Up the Bay Committee members, at various locations such as Tawas Hardware, Neiman’s Family Market and Miners Grove.
TACC is also seeking community sponsors for the annual fireworks show. Those who provide a sponsorship of $500 or more will have their name displayed on the Light Up the Bay T-shirts which will be on sale, starting Memorial Day weekend.
“We are so appreciative of the community support for the Tawas Area Independence Day Celebration. With this support we have been able to revitalize the 4th of July fireworks display and make it something that our community is proud of,” stated TACC Executive Director Samantha Duvall.
She added that they have standout sponsors each year and, for 2023, TACC is fortunate to have already received a very generous donation from Great Lakes Exotics.
Duvall notes that Tawas City and East Tawas also support the show in numerous ways, with their police personnel, firefighters and department of public works staff all teaming together to keep the community safe during the holiday.
The 2023 Independence Day fireworks display is set to start at dusk on Tuesday, July 4, from the pier in Tawas City Shoreline Park.
TACC is also organizing the Independence Day parade as part of the celebration, which will begin at 11 a.m. that same day.
Parade applications will be available next month, and more details will be shared in a future edition of this publication.
To keep up with the latest fundraising efforts and news from the Light Up the Bay Committee, follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LightuptheBay.