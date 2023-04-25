EAST TAWAS – The Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) is excited to announce that they are holding a raffle which will benefit the July 4 “Light Up the Bay” fireworks display. Tickets are available now, and cost $10.

The grand prize winner of the raffle will receive a check for $2,000. The second prize is $1,000, followed by the third and fourth place winners receiving $500 each.

Tags