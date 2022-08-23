OSCODA – Musicians Jerry Schmidt, Teresa and Bobby Lamrock, Jim Miller and Annie Hopcroft will present a concert for the Benefit of Special Olympics Area 31, at the Oscoda Downtown Beach Park, on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.
The concert is the last in the Oscoda Rotary Club’s Summer Concert Series and any and all proceeds from the event go toward funding Special Olympics, according to organizers.
The group’s repertoire includes Jerry Schmidt originals such as “Black Levis” and “Out of Control” from his Let’s Take This Show on the Road album, as well as covers from Leonard Cohen, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Bob Dylan, the Eagles, Credence Clearwater Revival, Beach Boys, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Bob Seger, Dolly Parton, the Marshall Tucker Band, the Beatles, Pure Prairie League, the Bee Gees, Old Crow Medicine Show, Crosby Stills Nash & Young and more.
Husband and wife duo Bobby and Teresa Lamrock perform frequently in the Millington area as Tipsico Road. Bobby Lamrock was a member of the Wild Hair Band with Schmidt, which gained popularity at music festivals up and down Michigan’s coasts in the 2000’s.
Teresa Lamrock, known for her powerful vocals, got her start in the church choir, and gives a haunting rendition of Dolly Parton’s song “Jolene.”
Jim Miller is a sought-after, Alcona-based drummer who plays throughout northern Michigan with jazz and rockabilly ensembles.
Ukelele bass is the instrument Annie Hopcroft brings to the band for the first time this year.
“Don’t be misled by the size, that U-bass contributes a big, round sound to the mix,” she offers. Until 2019, Hopcroft served as the Area Director for Special Olympics and chaired its collaboration with Rotary to bring this yearly benefit concert to the Oscoda Beach Park stage.
The Rotary-sponsored concert will be free and open to the public, its last for the season. Attendees should bring beach chairs, and jackets, just in case. The Rotary and Interact Club sell popcorn, water and soft drinks, and collect donations for Special Olympics.
“We’ll have a sign-up and information table,” says Special Olympics Coach David Maiale, “for anyone who wants to get involved with the program. And, of course, we will welcome all donations.”
Special Olympics is open to all persons over the age of 8 with intellectual disabilities. Area 31 covers Iosco County and surrounding communities.