FUNDRAISER CONCERT

OSCODA – Musicians Jerry Schmidt, Teresa and Bobby Lamrock, Jim Miller and Annie Hopcroft will present a concert for the Benefit of Special Olympics Area 31, at the Oscoda Downtown Beach Park, on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.

The concert is the last in the Oscoda Rotary Club’s Summer Concert Series and any and all proceeds from the event go toward funding Special Olympics, according to organizers.

