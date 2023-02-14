FEATURED STUDENT ARTIST

FEATURED STUDENT ARTIST – Tawas Area High School student Nora Kassuba is the featured student artist at the Tawas Bay Art Gallery in East Tawas during the month of February. She is pictured above with her mother and her works of art.

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – Tawas Bay Art Gallery is featuring the art work of student Nora Kassuba during the month of February.

An open house will be held at the Gallery along Newman Street in downtown East Tawas on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

