OSCODA — Come see the King of Rock resurrected at the Oscoda American Legion in downtown Oscoda Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
World renowned tribute artist Matt King will dress up as Elvis and perform as the legend in various phases of his career.
Tickets are $15 and are available at the Oscoda American Legion. They are first come, first serve, as the show usually sells out.
King is “one of the world’s top ranked Elvis tribute artists.” He has performed in many Elvis impersonation contests, winning first place in over 35.
He also can do Roy Orbison, Joe Cocker, Waylon Jennings, Paul McCartney and Dean Martin.
The performance is part of a fundraiser to support Veterans Memorial Park of Northeast Michigan.
They are actively seeking sponsors, placing names and logos on banners/flyers when printed.
To set up a sponsorship or buy tickets, contact Brinn at 989-906-2155 or Rose Mary Nentwig at 989-820-9747.