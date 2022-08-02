EAST TAWAS – National Lighthouse Day will be celebrated Sunday, Aug. 7 at Tawas Point State Park.
The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Tawas Point Lighthouse and on the lighthouse lawn.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 8:47 am
Friends of the Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park will be inside the tent on the lighthouse lawn where attendees can learn about Tawas Point history, lore, and area stories of interest. Free door prize drawnings will also be offered with gift packages to include a two-hour sailing trip for two on Tawas Bay, Family Fun Basket, Do-It Yourself S’Mores Campfire Area kit, Gardener’s Delight Package, and Childrens activity basket.
Children can also take part in a Lighthouse Brick Pathway Scavenger Hunt, Find a Word puzzle, and Word Scramble. Cornhole games are avialble outside on the lawn.
In Honor of National Lighthouse Day, the Michigan History Center is allowing the lighthouse to be open for free tours on this day from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 2:45.
In order to keep everyone safe on the narrow tower stairs, guests must wear shoes, and not any flip flops, open back slides or sandals. For all the entry guidelines, visit the Michigan History Center website for details before you arrive at https://www.michigan.gov/mhc/museums/tawas/visitorinformation.
National Lighthouse Day commemorates the founding of the Federal Lighthouse Establishment in 1789 and is a day to celebrate lighthouses and the commitment and service of all those who tended America’s lights.
These fun and interactive opportunities are brought to you, your family, and friends by volunteer efforts of Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park. Donations to the Friends 501c3 organization are appreciated and will be used to assist with projects at Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park, including the newly proposed Lighthouse Pavilion Project.
For more information, visit www.tawaslighthousefriends.com; or email info@tawaslighthousefriends.com.
