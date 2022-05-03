OSCODA – Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an event that was well-received by past participants is now returning to Lumberman’s Monument in Oscoda this weekend.
The Michigan Bushcraft Spring Gathering will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 7. A day packed with free activities has been planned for the family-friendly affair, and presentations will be held every hour on the hour, with the final event of the day beginning at 4 p.m.
U.S. Forest Service (USFS) representatives note that this volunteer-organized event seeks to bring lovers of the outdoors together for a weekend of camping and camaraderie, in coordination with the USFS.
Listed as follows, is the program schedule for the 2022 event:
- Compass Basics with Melissa Hardwick, 9 a.m.
- Axe Theory with Ethan Goss, 10 a.m.
- Survival Psychology with Brooke Whipple, 11 a.m.
- Wilderness First Aid Kits with Al Coutts, noon.
- Shelter Tours with the Hammock Crew, 1 p.m.
- Knot Krazy Talk with Greg Foltz, 2 p.m.
- Leatherwork Using Household Items with Tim Parsell, 3 p.m.
- Bannock Cooking with Brooke Whipple, 4 p.m.
In addition to giving a presentation, Parsell is also a member of the Michigan Bushcraft volunteer team. He is advising visitors that this is an open-air event, so they should plan ahead and dress for the weather.
He gave a reminder that the presentations are free to attend at any point during the day, and that guests can bring a lunch if they intend to stay for the duration of the event.
In past years, a number of Michigan Bushcraft Spring Gathering participants opted to camp out on site, for the full weekend.
Parsell has pointed out that Monument Campground will not be open to the public until May 30 this year. As such, only the volunteers will be able to stay overnight on the Monument grounds during this weekend’s event, from Friday through Sunday, May 6-8.
However, reservations can be made at the nearby AuSable River campsites, via recreation.gov, or in-person this weekend at the Lumberman’s Monument Visitor’s Center. Dispersed camping in the Huron-Manistee National Forest is another option, as well.
Lumberman’s Monument is located at 5401 Monument Rd. For more information about this weekend’s activities, search for “2022 Michigan Bushcraft Spring Gathering” on Facebook.
As previously reported, the inaugural bushcraft weekend was held in 2018 and was described as the ideal occasion for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages. It was such a success in its first year, that organizers expanded the event for round two, in 2019.
Following the hiatus brought about by the pandemic, coordinators are excited to bring the popular gathering back to Oscoda.