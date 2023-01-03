MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

STANDISH – On Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m., Jean Marie and The Lads will perform at the Northeast Art Center, located at the corner of Grove Road and US-23, a half-mile north of the Standish traffic light.

The band is comprised of three multi-talented musicians: Jean Marie Learman who brings the spirit of the storyteller to the band as she provides uplifting vocals along with flute, whistles, concertina and guitar melodies. Next on board is Jon Potrykus on guitar, fiddle and mandolin; rounding out the group is Tom Krause who handles guitar and upright bass.

