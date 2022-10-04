NEW OWNER

NEW OWNER – Cynthia Villaire and her family have purchased 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Northern Michigan, including those in Tawas City and Oscoda. Seen here, Villaire became the state’s second ever female owner/operator, when she bought her first restaurant in 1994. She also owns several other McDonald’s locations throughout Michigan.

TAWAS CITY – Ten McDonald’s restaurants across Northern Michigan, including two in Iosco County, are now under new ownership. Longtime McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cynthia Villaire and her family have purchased two restaurants in Petoskey, as well as locations in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Indian River, Mio, Oscoda, Roscommon, Rose City and Tawas City.

“It’s very exciting. We just felt like these communities were a good fit,” says Villaire, who already owns restaurants in Genesee, Ortonville, Otisville and Metamora. “These are all small towns that have our small-town values: God, family, and community come before business.”

