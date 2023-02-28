OSCODA – Shoreline Players will be holding auditions for their winter suspense production Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton and provided by Concord Theatricals.
The Shoreline Players production will be directed by Renee Diener with assistant director Nicole Markey and produced by Sue Miller working with assistant producer Chelsea Miller.
Auditions will be held at the theater on Monday, March 6 and Thursday, March 9 from 7-9 p.m. Needed for the cast of this mystery thriller are two men and three women able to portray characters ranging in age from mid-20s to 50s. No experience is required to audition just a willingness to try something new, work hard, and have fun.
The performance dates for the Gaslight will be April 29, 30 and May 5, 6 and 7 at the Shoreline Players Theater located on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, next to the Robert Parks Library. For more information on this production including an audition info packet go to www.shorelineplayers.org or call 989-739-3586.