OSCODA – Oscoda Township has all of the funding needed to complete the township’s portion of Phase 3, the final phase, of the Iron Belle Trail. According to Township Engineer Rick Freeman, the accepted bid came in $700,000 less than he had anticipated. Freeman provided the news to the township board of trustees at their regular Oct. 24 meeting.

According to Freeman, the township has secured all of the funding needed to complete the trail.

Tags

Trending Food Videos