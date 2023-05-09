EAST TAWAS – A Veteran’s Benefit Fair will be taking place on May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will be held at Rushman Hall, located at 821 Newman St. in East Tawas. The event is being hosted by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and the Iosco County Veterans Affairs office.
The event is geared toward providing information about available benefits and resources for eligible veterans. The event will include more than 40 booths of information where veterans can:
- Apply for federal & state benefits.
- Get help obtaining military records, DD-214.
- Find out about employment opportunities.
- Find out about education opportunities.
- Find out about VA health care.
- Discover local non-profits and community resources.
- Connect with VA Officers, Veteran Service Officers
Eligible veterans will have the opportunity to learn about a wide range of benefits available including health care, long-term care, education, veteran loans, job training, funeral honors and more.
To find out more about the event, or about the veteran’s services that are available in the area contact Iosco County Veterans Service Officer Ron Whitney at 362-6571, or by e-mail at RWhitney@IoscoCounty.org.