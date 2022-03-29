HALE – The public is invited to cheer on members of Cub Scouts Pack 3990 of Hale, as they take part in a Pinewood Derby this Saturday, April 2.
It will be hosted by those from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7435 in Hale, and will be held in their building at 203 Ainsley St.
VFW Commander Jeff Mayer says that the participants will weigh in their pinewood derby entries and make any repairs, starting at 9 a.m. The races, which are expected to last about two hours, will then kick off shortly after 10 a.m.