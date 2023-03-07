OSCODA – Opening night of “Everybody Loves Opal” at the Shoreline Players Theater on Saturday was a family affair for the Boje family, who relocated to Oscoda in 2020.

Newcomer April Boje, was brilliantly cast as Gloria Gulock. Boje gives a commendable performance. Her husband, Brian Boje, also new to the Shoreline stage, gives a believable performance as Professor Bradford Winter, a self-absorbed intellectual who has fallen from grace.

