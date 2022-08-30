EAST TAWAS – BaySail is planning another series of afternoon and sunset cruises in the local area, for which the Appledore IV schooner will be returning to East Tawas.

A day sail starting at 2 p.m., as well as a sunset cruise beginning at 7:30 p.m., will be offered on both Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4. All four of the events are scheduled to last two hours each.

